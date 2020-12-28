Ciavarella files emergency motion for 'compassionate release' from federal prison

Ciavarella is currently at a federal facility in Ashland, Kentucky.

Former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella has filed an emergency motion for "compassionate release" from federal prison.

Ciavarella is currently at a federal facility in Ashland, Kentucky. On Aug. 11, 2011, Ciavarella was sentenced to a prison term of 28 years.

Ciavarella filed the motion in Nov., citing his age along with a variety of medical issues.

At 70-years-old, Ciavarella has high blood pressure, heart problems, kidney disease, and a past history of pneumonia and bronchitis.

He cites these as reasons for why he should be granted compassionate release, along with an outbreak of COVID-19 that has affected nearly 150 inmates at the federal prison in Ashland, Kentucky.

The federal judge handling the case issued the following order on Dec. 21: the government shall file an expedited response to the defendant's motion no later than Monday, Dec. 28, and the defendant may file a reply no later than Monday, Jan. 4.

In August, Ciavarella filed an appeal to a judge's ruling in which he was denied resentencing.