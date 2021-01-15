x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Luzerne County

No compassionate release for Ciavarella

Ciavarella asked to be let out of federal prison, citing his increased risk for health complications if he contracts COVID-19.
Credit: WNEP
Mark Ciavarella

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella will be staying in prison. 

Ciavarella had filed for compassionate release from federal prison in Kentucky, citing his increased risk for health complications if he contracts COVID-19.

RELATED: UPDATE: Prosecutors oppose release of Ciavarella

A district judge denied that request on Thursday, writing that while Ciavarella's medical concerns make him a candidate for compassionate release, Ciavarella continues to downplay his role in the scheme involving sending juvenile offenders to a detention facility and that he needs to serve more than the 10 years he has so far of his 28-year sentence.