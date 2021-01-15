No compassionate release for Ciavarella

Ciavarella had filed for compassionate release from federal prison in Kentucky, citing his increased risk for health complications if he contracts COVID-19.

A district judge denied that request on Thursday, writing that while Ciavarella's medical concerns make him a candidate for compassionate release, Ciavarella continues to downplay his role in the scheme involving sending juvenile offenders to a detention facility and that he needs to serve more than the 10 years he has so far of his 28-year sentence.