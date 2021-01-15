No compassionate release for Ciavarella

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella will be staying in prison.
Ciavarella had filed for compassionate release from federal prison in Kentucky, citing his increased risk for health complications if he contracts COVID-19.
A district judge denied that request on Thursday, writing that while Ciavarella's medical concerns make him a candidate for compassionate release, Ciavarella continues to downplay his role in the scheme involving sending juvenile offenders to a detention facility and that he needs to serve more than the 10 years he has so far of his 28-year sentence.