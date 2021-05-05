Churches, nonprofits look forward to state restrictions easing

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions comes a sigh of relief from many organizations and groups that rely on event fundraising.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Like most things, church food festivals look a little bit different right now. The Greek Food Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on East Ross Street in Wilkes-Barre is takeout only, but volunteers are still very busy in the kitchen.

"Of course, we had to adjust to this. We had another festival last October. With COVID, we have only been able to afford takeout, so we have reduced our menu slightly," said Tom Iliadis, president of the church council.

But the festival still includes many favorites.

"We have gyros. We have stuffed grape leaves. We have pasticcio. We have orzo, and of course, we have delicious desserts."

Folks at the church are thankful for the support of the community, but it's just not the same as having the room filled with happy customers.

"We missed the camaraderie of having our customers here with us, sharing their lunch hour or whatever time they're free," said volunteer Theresa Karambelas. "We hope that we will be back to whatever the new normal will look like for us, and we can allow dining in."

"With the people that would come in and dine in, we'd have a little bit of music, and people get to meet other folks in the community, so it was more of a community event," Iliadis said.

Now that the restrictions on events will be lifted soon, organizers are thrilled about hosting more events and what this means for fundraising for the church.

"There just aren't enough of us to be the support, financial support that a building like this needs for maintenance and upkeep and everything else. So we're happy to do it as long as we can do it, but it's going to be so much better when everybody could come in and enjoy it with us," Karambelas added.