Churches closed but still very active

Dorranceton United Methodist Church hopes to host weekly 'Free Food' drive-thru in parking lot in Kingston.

KINGSTON, Pa. — 'FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY' was the message volunteers had for drivers as they passed by the Dorranceton United Methodist Church on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

"Today we're giving out a free food distribution drive-thru. We are in partnership with the Al Beech and West Side food pantry," explained Pastor Brian Wallace. "So anyone in the area can come to this location and get food. There's no requirement, no ID we just ask for the family size and we get food to them."

Pastor Wallace said families are getting enough items to make two meals for everyone at home along with some paper products that are scarce in stores.

"Yeah, they're a little bit surprised. They're asking for it. They were just expecting food, but to get the toilet paper and the paper towel, they're a little bit surprised," added Wallace.

Folks from other churches are joining the effort too.

Reverend Tenny Rupnick holds services at two other Methodist churches in the valley.

She says things like this are important while congregations can't meet on Sunday mornings.

"Yeah, it's really hard for us as pastors when things like this happen and we're forced to shut our doors and it's super important for to show the community that we're thinking about the community and still active," said Rupnick.

As long as the church keeps getting supplies from the food banks it's partnering with, the pastor said he hopes to host this drive-thru on a weekly basis until this crisis is over.