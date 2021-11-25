Church serves over 400 Thanksgiving dinners in Luzerne County

The church in Forty Fort served up dinner for the community in a pandemic-friendly way on Thursday.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A church in Luzerne County served up dinner for the community in a pandemic-friendly way.

More than 30 volunteers spent their Thanksgiving cooking up the traditional holiday meal for more than 400 people at the Forty Fort United Methodist Church in Kingston.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, and more were up for grabs through takeout or delivery for anyone who doesn't feel comfortable taking part in a large gathering just yet.

"We wanted to as a church, and as a community reach out to folks who needed a little bit of a help this time around, so we went and worked together, and the whole idea was really to let folks know that they're cared about," said Pastor Richard Bradshaw of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church.

A church member also knit hats and scarves to give out to the community at the church in Luzerne County.