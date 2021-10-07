Church hosts picnic fundraiser in Luzerne County

Families and friends gathered at The Nativity of Our Lord Parish along Stephenson Street in Duryea to take part in all the picnic classics - music, food, bingo, and beer.

Organizers say potato pancakes are the biggest seller, and after a year apart, folks did not mind waiting in the long line to get a taste.

"Even though the potato pancake line is very long, everybody's happy because they haven't seen each other. So they are able to visit all the way up through that line. So the community building is very, very important during this time," said Father John Polednak with The Nativity of Our Lord Parish.