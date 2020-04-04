Church hands out palms

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — This Sunday is Palm Sunday and that usually means the pews are filled and the churches are crowded. But with social distancing being practiced, a church in Luzerne County wanted to make sure there's still a way for church-goers to get their palms. Dorranceton United Methodist Church along Wyoming Avenue in Kingston has palms outside at what they call, the "Giving Wall", for people to take home with them. Officials say it's their way to spread a little love as Holy Week starts. They also ask that everyone continues to be mindful of social distancing when they come. Palms will also be available at Luzerne United Methodist Church Sunday morning by the cross at 9:00 a.m.