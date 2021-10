In the video chunks of the roof of what appears to be a modular home come flying off.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A viewer sent a video of a truck hauling an oversize load on Interstate 81 north in Luzerne County.

In the video chunks of the roof of what appears to be a modular home come flying off.

The truck and pilot car kept on driving here near Hazleton.

No word if the drivers ever pulled over.