The tree was installed at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Wednesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An annual holiday display is up in Luzerne County.

The county's Christmas tree was installed on Wednesday inside the rotunda at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

This year's tree stands more than 20 feet tall and came from Helen and Ed's Tree Farm in Wapwallowpen.

It will now be up to the Christmas tree committee to dress it with lights and ornaments in time for the holiday.