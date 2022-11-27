Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County

Folks stepped into history Sunday afternoon for a Christmas tea and tour of a 19th-century cottage at the Lands at Hillside Farms.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday.

And those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too.

For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public.

Visitors could enjoy fresh baked desserts and teas and experience 19th-century architecture and artifacts.

"People have been begging for something like this to come out again to the farm and to see the cottage; that's the big thing is everybody wants to see the cottage," said Guy Kroll, the Lands Hillside Farms.

The Lands at Hillside Farms will open the historic cottage again next year in Luzerne County.