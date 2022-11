The parade featuring the big man in red returned to the Diamond City Saturday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Scranton wasn't the only city in our area getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday.

Wilkes-Barre's annual Christmas parade was back in full force.

The parade started at South Main and South Streets, went around Public Square and ended at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets.

Folks stuck around for a tree lighting that followed the parade Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.