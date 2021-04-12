Christmas parade and festival held in Luzerne County

The parade and festival were held in Ashley borough on Saturday.

ASHLEY, Pa. — There were plenty of ways to get into the Christmas spirit across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania on Saturday.

First stop, Luzerne County.

Ashley borough hosted a Christmas Parade and Festival which featured plenty of vehicles all decked out for the holidays.

Afterward, the community stopped by the borough building for a tree lighting ceremony.

There were also food and craft vendors on hand spreading some holiday cheer.

Santa even stopped by to hear what all the kids have on their Christmas lists.