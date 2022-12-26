Christmas might be over, but shopping is far from it

Folks flocked to big box stores in Wilkes-Barre Township to make returns and use gift cards on Monday.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People were out the day after Christmas at Best Buy, buying the good stuff.

Inside the store in Wilkes-Barre Township, folks were eyeing up new TVs that didn't make it under the tree this year.

"We have a place at Eagle Rock," explained Pauline Cowley of Bucks County. "So yeah, we got a gift card, and he wants to get a bigger TV."

The lines at Best Buy were mild though, compared to other stores nearby.

"Target was busy, though," said Lindsay Kasper of Dallas. "Yes. Like we didn't buy anything because it was so busy," added Shane Smith, shopping with Kasper.

Most people Newswatch 16 spoke with out shopping on Monday weren't making returns; they were using gift cards.

"Everything that I got I actually really liked, so I won't be returning anything. If anything, I'll just be buying something new," said Keenan Fernandes of Wilkes-Barre.

"We liked everything from Gam Gam," said Kasper.

"Well, I have a Best Buy gift card. That's where we're headed now. I have a couple of Target gift cards we also had there as well. So I'm just looking for stuff for the family. Just a little, little things," added Fernandes. "Why not? I mean, even though Christmas is already over, it's still festive for the holidays."