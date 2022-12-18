Christmas light display in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Light the Night at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is an immersive Christmas light experience.
New this year is a mega tree that features more than 14,000 pixels making it one of the largest in the world.
There's also marshmallow roasting, fire pits, and hot chocolate to help get you into the holiday spirit.
"I think this is amazing. It's so cold, but it's so beautiful; it's worth it. Be able to walk around at your own pace, be able to walk around more than one time, you can walk around as much as you want, you can go in and get a drink, you can sit around the fire. It's beautiful," said Suzanne Modrovsky, Mount Top.
Light the Night runs every Thursday through Sunday in December except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day in Luzerne County.
