Christmas in July in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some people stayed cool while getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping in Luzerne County.
The Grand Bank in Ashley hosted the Christmas in July Craft and Artisans market Saturday and Sunday.
One vendor we spoke with said the market gives more small businesses a chance to make money during COVID-19 restrictions.
"This is a nice venue, there's a lot of nice people here with different things to sell, but for me it gives me an opportunity to sell more products because of the pandemic it's been a little you know slow, but then to bring them up to Hillside Farms," said Linda Baldinucci
More than a dozen area businesses were a part of the Christmas in July market in Luzerne County.