Christmas in July at Pittston brewery

Toys and monetary donations made.

PITTSTON, Pa. — It was Christmas in July at the Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston Saturday.

A toy drop-off was organized to keep the spirit of Christmas alive despite the pandemic.

Folks who stopped by received a commemorative glass and were encouraged to grab a cold one before heading out.

"Especially this year with the COVID-19 being a real issue, we think a lot of families are going to be really negatively impacted and so now more than ever it's important for us to have these kind of toy drives and collections," said Andrew Holter.

Organizers say dozens of toys were dropped off, including money..