Christmas festivities in West Pittston

The festivities began at 5 p.m. in Luzerne County.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A Christmas celebration closed out the weekend in Luzerne County.

More than 100 people came out for West Pittston's annual Christmas festivities which included a parade and tree lighting ceremony.

The parade included first responders and trucks decked out in Christmas lights.

There were also flag twirlers, the Wyoming Area Marching Band, and an appearance from the McCarthy Train, and of course, Santa himself.

Mayor-elect Angelo Alfano counted down to the big flip of the switch.

The marching band then played some Christmas tunes while families enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies.