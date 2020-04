The employees in Wilkes-Barre were among the front line workers to receive the sweet treat to brighten their day.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — On Thursday 6,000 chocolate bars were delivered to employees at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and the Luzerne County Sheriff's Department.

Chocolate maker World's Finest Chocolate out of Chicago is behind the donation.

The company sent out 10 million chocolate bars to health care heroes, first responders, and military personnel all over the country.