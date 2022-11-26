Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's

A contest to see who could eat the most Middleswarth potato chips was held at Sabatini's in Exeter Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most.

It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest.

25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter to show off their snack-eating skills.

Contestants had five minutes to eat as many plain or bar-b-q flavored chips by weight as possible, and a new champion was crowned.

"It's always tense. I think in any competition. You're just sizing everybody up, and it's not really like a sport where you can see how vigorous people are. It's kind of a sleeper thing. So you're looking at everybody kind of, wow, he's got a big beard. Maybe he's got a big belly. Maybe he's gonna eat," said Derek Wieneke, chip-eating champion.

The 2022 chip-eating champion Derek Wieneke from Phoenixville ate 15 ounces of potato chips, about two bags worth, in five minutes at the contest in Luzerne County.