Children's Service Center expanding in Luzerne County

Construction for the center begins this week in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An organization that helps families in Luzerne County is expanding to meet the growing demand for its services.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington was at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Children's Service Center.

Children's Service Center CEO Michael Hopkins says the pandemic unleashed what he called a "tsunami of need."

And the organization was already growing rapidly.

When you nearly double the number of people you serve in four years, you need more space and more employees.

"Our substance use disorder program went from zero clients to 500 clients in about 2-3 years. Our adult population has gone from 2-300 to 4,700 in four or five years. So we're really starting to see the numbers go up," said Michael Hopkins, CEO of Children's Service Center.

That's why the center is adding a new building in Wilkes-Barre.

It's a more than five million dollar project funded in large part by donations.

Children's Service Center helps kids and adults with mental, physical, and behavioral health.

For Pennsylvania Senator Lisa Baker, the connection to the organization is not political but personal.

"My husband was adopted through Children's Service Center 65 years ago. Such heartwarming memories for he and his family. We bring the toy that he was carrying the day he was - his gotcha day with his mom and dad, and we have such great reflections for what this organization has done for generations," said Baker.

There will be three floors in the new building; one of which will house a space for primary care, something the organization has never offered before.

"The idea is to create a one-stop-shop for our families, kids, and adults. So they can come here and get the services they need at one place," said Hopkins.

Construction begins this week the building should be open to the public by the summer.