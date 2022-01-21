Children's input requested in Luzerne County park survey

The survey benefits the future of Wright Township Municipal Park in Mountain Top.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — It's quiet right now at the Wright Township Municipal Park in Mountain Top, and with good reason, but volunteers say on a much warmer day the park is a lot different.

"You probably have about 100 people down there playing basketball from all around the area. A lot of moms with their toddlers over here, you know, in the softer area, and people walking. We got a wonderful trail system here. For you to walk your dogs and things like that," explained Christopher Madden, a volunteer with the township's Parks and Recreation Committee.

Right now, he and others at the park need the community's input.

"We have a master plan that we got a grant for, in order to help plan the next couple decades of the park, what improvements that we need to add, things of that nature and so we've gone out and we got great responses," explained Madden.

He tells Newswatch 16 most people on this survey so far are asking for something that could not be used on a day like today.

"About 20% of all of them, pick the splash pad, which is by far the largest one that people are saying they want to see," he said.

Something else people are asking for would be great on a day like today.

"A sledding hill, believe it or not, is something else that the people want to see here," Madden explained.

Even though he says the response has been good, he says more is needed.

"We noticed that there's about 70% of that are adults, and obviously parks are used by kids so we're trying to reach out and get as many kids and teenagers to fill it out as possible," said Madden.

Madden says the more input the better.

Then the master plan created with this input will give the park a better shot at getting grants to make it happen.

If you want to add you or your family members input, you can find the survey by clicking here.