Children's festival held in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — It was a big day of fun for children in Luzerne County.

The Hazleton Area Children's Festival brought families out to Hazle Township Community Park.

Organizers say the day celebrates all the unique activities and businesses that serve and benefit the youth in the Greater Hazleton Area.

The festival featured a petting zoo, obstacle course, face painting, and even a special visit from a State Police helicopter.

"So fun! Games, balloons, and all the other stuff. I'm waiting for the balloon. I want a sword. Like a balloon sword," said Kayden Ader of Hazleton.