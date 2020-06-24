Children march for equality in Wilkes-Barre

A different type of Black Lives Matter demonstration took place on Wednesday afternoon at Kirby Park.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — 'WE ARE ONE' is the Black Lives Matter message 11-year-old Aniyah Sanders chose for her poster during a demonstration at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

A demonstration that might look a little different than others you've witnessed before.

"This one is different because it's mainly for kids to learn about the Black Lives Matter Movement and it's to help smaller kids that don't really know what's happening right now understand more about this," explained Aniyah.

"We just want the kids to know that their voices matter and that this is a safe and peaceful way to get their voices out and their opinions to make real change in our community and hopefully throughout all of America and globally to make sure that everything is safe for all people no matter what your skin color looks like," said organizer Nicole Dante.

The demonstration not only included a march but also a one-on-one opportunity with police officers in the community.

"They can have an open dialogue and a discussion with the police and talk about their feelings. The cops are here to reassure them that they are here to protect and serve and that we all could leave peacefully and harmoniously in this world if we all just be kinder to each other," added Dante.

"It makes me feel good that people are actually coming so they could like record and stuff and post it on the internet do that it gets out to the people," said Aniyah.

Candice Eckler is one of the organizers. She says her 9-year-old son's interest in racial justice is what sparked the idea to create this safe, peaceful environment for kids to demonstrate, but also inspire unity.

"He's learned about Dr. Martin Luther King so he understand that peaceful protest and making your voices heard has made a difference and when he saw what happened, he wanted to be a part of that," explained Eckler.