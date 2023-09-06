Children hit by car in Foster Township

Police say the two children were seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

FREELAND, Pa. — Crews were called out to the intersection of Park Street and South Street in Foster Township, near Freeland, around 5pm Wednesday for a report of two children that were hit by car.

Police say that it happened while the children were crossing the street; one of the children was thrown and the other was trapped under the vehicle. It took about 15 minutes for emergency crews and helpful bystanders to free the child.

Both children were flown by medical helicopter to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown. Police say they have serious injuries but are in a stable condition.

White Haven Police are looking into what caused the crash. The driver of the vehicle that hit the children remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.