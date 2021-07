LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two children were found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Luzerne County. Investigators say a three-year-old and a six-year-old were rushed to the hospital after being discovered in the pool along South River Street in Plains Township on Monday.

Authorities say the children do not live there but were being watched by someone at a home nearby.



The names and conditions of the children have not been released.