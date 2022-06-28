Children become 'College student for a Day' at Wilkes University

The Luzerne County SHINE program gives students a glimpse at their future in education.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Some elementary and middle school students in Luzerne County are getting an inside look at the college experience.

Third-grader Sophia Segura from Larksvillle is one of many students on the campus of Wilkes University getting a college experience through the Luzerne County SHINE program.

SHINE is an afterschool program focusing on science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

"You're doing all of these hands-on learning activities, and you're doing stuff, and they kind of are like, 'Oh, OK, I'm doing this, and it's fun.' But how do you apply it later, right? So when they get into upper high school and they're going to go to college, how do we apply what we're doing?" said Lauren Medvec, lead SHINE teacher.

Educators accomplish that by showing them how science skills they learn after school will be used in a college pharmacy laboratory where students learned about how medication dissolves in the body.

After students left the lab, they went on to learn more about psychology and radio communications at Wilkes University.