Fighting for a cure for childhood cancer

Eric Speicher's family started Little Eric's Foundation shortly after turning Eric's life into a legacy. Speicher passed away from brain cancer in 2013.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — If you drive past Main Street in downtown Plains Township within the next month, you'll see gold bows adorning the welcome sign and the clock tower.

It's in honor of a 14-year-old West Pittston boy, known as "Little E" by his family and friends, who passed away from brain cancer in 2013.

Eric Speicher's family started Little Eric's Foundation shortly after turning Eric's life into a legacy.

"We always knew we had to do something. We couldn't just sit around. We're not the kind of people that can just sit and say well, you know, this happened, woe is us," said Jessica Speicher, mother.

The Speicher family took what they learned from their experience and used that knowledge to help other families going through the same thing.

"We knew that research is so under-funded for pediatric cancer; only 4% goes to our kids. And also, just having to travel for treatments with our child, we know how financially difficult that can get so to be able to just give a little bit to families, so that they don't have to worry about finances, while they're worried about everything else, that makes us feel a little bit better," said Jessica.

To date, the foundation has raised more than $200,000 for childhood cancer research and about $20,000 to local families with children battling cancer.

The big fall fundraiser won't go on as planned this year because of COVID-19 but the family is still planning smaller events for the month of September which is pediatric cancer awareness month.

"You know, until it happens to you, you don't realize it. But it is out there and a lot of kids are fighting and suffering so we're trying to raise awareness and get more funding to hopefully one day find a cure," said Jennifer Bonita, aunt.

You can donate to the cause by purchasing a ribbon of your own for just $3.