Child saved by crossing guard

A car failed to stop while a group of children in Luzerne County tried to cross the street after school.

COURTDALE, Pa. — "If she was not here, it would have been so different. My life would have been detrimentally changed."

That's what mother and Courtdale resident Tresha Vehoski says about the Courtdale crossing guard and what she did for her 7-year-old son Blake.

Video from a neighbor provided to Newswatch 16 shows what happened when Tresha and her children tried to cross the street after getting home from school.

"She went out, and she put up the stop sign. I thought that the car was going to slow down because she was so far back," explained Vehoski. "And our crossing guard started jumping up and down in the air. She was like, 'Hey!' I pushed the other kids back when he was in front of me. So he started to actually walk out. Our crossing guard started to push him back. If it weren't for her, my son wouldn't be here today."

This not only fills Vehoski and her family with gratitude but teaches them and other neighbors a lesson in awareness.

"She saved my life," said Blake

"I was upset seeing it because I mean, he was within an inch of his life of losing it, you know if this crossing guard had not pushed him back," said neighbor and parent Keith Campbell.

Vehoski and her neighbors hope moments like this lead to traffic officials making changes on this road that cause drivers to slow down, especially during school commuting hours.

But most of all they want to say thank you.

"She's like an angel. I don't know what I could do for her. But she is the angel," said Vehoski.

Parents tell Newswatch 16 they did call 911 after this incident and the police responded. We have not heard back from Courtdale police yet to find out if any charges or fines will be filed.