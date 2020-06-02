Rapist sentenced to decades in prison

Prosecutors say he raped the victim for years, beginning when she was just 8 years old.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A judge in Luzerne County sentenced a child rapist to at least 28 years behind bars.

Jason Buchanan from Nanticoke was convicted in November of rape, sexual assault, and other charges.

He was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 56 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Buchanan raped the victim for years, beginning when she was just 8 years old.

Investigators say the victim told her mother about the attacks.