Rapist sentenced to decades in prison

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A judge in Luzerne County sentenced a child rapist to at least 28 years behind bars.
Jason Buchanan from Nanticoke was convicted in November of rape, sexual assault, and other charges.
He was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 56 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Buchanan raped the victim for years, beginning when she was just 8 years old.
Investigators say the victim told her mother about the attacks.
Evalynn Buchanan, the child's mother, pleaded no contest to child endangerment in November and was sentenced to two to four years in prison.