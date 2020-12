The charges involve videos of a 6-year-old girl found on his computer.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre man is locked up on child pornography and indecent assault charges in Luzerne County.

Police arrested Joshua Edwards, 26, of Barney Street on Tuesday.

Edwards is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl and making videos of the incident. The videos were found in an email on Edwards' laptop.