LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An elementary school student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Luzerne County.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. outside of Solomon Plains Elementary.

The student was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Abbott Street and Bailey Street.

The child is expected to be okay after Friday afternoon's crash in Plains Township.