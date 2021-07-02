Chiefs superfan in Luzerne County ready for the Super Bowl

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There is one man in Luzerne County who will be more focused on the game Sunday than the snacks - John Ferdinando of West Pittston.
The Kansas City Chiefs superfan showed Newswatch 16 around his home on Saturday.
The place is filled with Chiefs gear and pictures of him with players and people involved with the team.
"It's just like you have to pinch yourself if you're a Chiefs fan because the glass has always been half full. So you know, to have these guys and this quarterback, it's just insane, so we're stoked about it, and you know I like talking about them. I play vicariously through them," said Ferdinando.
Ferdinando says his fandom started when he was a child because his favorite color was red.