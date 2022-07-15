Chief named to new Wyoming Area Regional PD

The commission hired the new leader at a meeting Thursday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The recently formed Wyoming Area Regional Police Department has a chief.

The commission hired D.F. Pace at a meeting Thursday night.

Pace is a Temple law school grad and has been working with the Philadelphia Police Department.

He has 22 years of experience.

Pace said approachability and transparency will be top priorities, along with the safety of everyone who lives in the area covered by the department.

Pace was born in Italy and moved from New York to central Pennsylvania, where he was raised.

The new force will patrol Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and West Pittston.

Officials plan to use the former state police barracks in Wyoming as the headquarters for the department.