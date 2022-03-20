Chicken dinner to help Ukrainian refugees

PITTSTON, Pa. — A drive-thru dinner was held in Luzerne County Sunday to help refugees from Ukraine.
Those looking to help out or just have a tasty meal could go to St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Pittston.
For $13 folks received a baked stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, and a dessert.
Sauteed cabbage and noodles, called haluski was also on sale.
St. Michael's was also accepting separate monetary donations to aid the people of Ukraine.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.