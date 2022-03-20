x
Luzerne County

Chicken dinner to help Ukrainian refugees

A drive-thru dinner was held at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Pittston from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A drive-thru dinner was held in Luzerne County Sunday to help refugees from Ukraine.

Those looking to help out or just have a tasty meal could go to St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Pittston. 

For $13 folks received a baked stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, and a dessert.

Sauteed cabbage and noodles, called haluski was also on sale. 

St. Michael's was also accepting separate monetary donations to aid the people of Ukraine. 

