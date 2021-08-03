Chewy expanding in Luzerne County

Chewy will provide pet prescriptions, medications, and special dietary foods at the new location, creating more than 500 new jobs.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A company that provides pet products is expanding operations in Luzerne County.

Chewy is leasing 155,000 square feet of existing space in Pittstown Township for a pharmacy fulfillment center creating 550 new, full-time jobs, according to a release from the governor's office.

The facility is expected to open in late 2021 and will provide pet prescriptions, medications, and special dietary foods. This is the first Chewy pharmacy location in Pennsylvania.

Chewy operates fulfillment centers in Hanover Township and Archbald.