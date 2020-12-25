Chester Muroski, retired Luzerne County Judge and District Attorney, dies at 80

Muroski passed away Dec. 23 after complications from COVID-19.

Retired Luzerne County Judge and District Attorney Chester B. Muroski passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the age of 80.

According to his obituary, he passed away after having COVID-19.

Muroski was the Luzerne County District Attorney from 1978 until 1981. He then served as a judge and then as president judge. He retired as a senior judge in 2017.

He led the courts as president judge after the Kids for Cash scandal involving Judge Conahan and Judge Ciavarella.