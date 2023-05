Folks enjoyed the warm weather and all the festival had to offer.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A traditional spring festival returned to Luzerne County.

It was the 52nd annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival started along Susquehanna Avenue on Saturday.

Even though it's called the cherry blossom festival, there weren't many of the blossoms.

But folks didn't let that stop them from enjoying the warm weather and all the festival had to offer.