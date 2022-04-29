Cherry Blossom Festival back in Wilkes-Barre

After a two-year hiatus, preparations for this weekend’s Cherry Blossom Festival in Wilkes-Barre are underway.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre will be packed with residents, rides, retail, and food as the Cherry Blossom Festival makes its long-awaited return after two years off due to the pandemic.

This weekend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, the festival will feature about 30 vendors and three live bands, giving businesses such as Parlor Root Beer much-needed exposure.

"It gets us in in front of the eyes of thousands of people so they can see our brand and see how we work, and be able to taste our product for the first time, which is amazing," said owner Josh Balz.

Balz started Parlor Root Beer a year ago. After enjoying the Cherry Blossom Festival as a kid, he's excited to be on the business side of things.

"I want to see a kid come by and drink their first root beer and just remember the rest of their life. I think it's going to be amazing."

That's a sentiment echoed by long-time businessman Tony Thomas.

"Here is the kickoff for the summer, usually, and we could probably have over 15,000 people throughout the weekend, and it just brings people out to have a good time," said Thomas. "I hope they come down and ride the rides, eat some food and play some games."