Cheering for a cause: High school seniors hosting cheer competition

The competition will support two local families in their fight against cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEHMAN, Pa. — Lake-Lehman High School seniors Angela Prest and Kara Domzalski are used to cheering people on, including their own teammates. But soon, they'll be supplying some spirit in a different way.

The Lake Lehman High School Cheer Challenge is an annual cheerleading competition and fundraiser.

Angela and Kara participated in it for several years. Now, as seniors, they're the hosts.

"I never thought this would happen in my wildest dreams. I always said, 'I'm not going to do this as my senior project; it's way too much.' And here I am!" Prest said.

Hundreds of cheerleaders from schools all across our area come to partake.

"The amount of kids that we get here and parents, grandparents, siblings, this school gets packed on that day," said Coach Crystal Savage.

"It's really cool. A lot of the girls make a lot of friends. It's really good that they can come together to support this cause," Domzalski said.

The cause changes from year to year. This time, the money raised will go to support two local families in their fight against cancer.

Justin Jay Thompson was diagnosed with germ cell cancer in 2019 when he was 16.

Cheryl Dragon was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year.

Her daughter, Deanna, helped start the Cheer Challenge in 2007 for another parent in her school battling cancer.

"It brings tears to my eyes that it had to come full circle, but I'm so thankful that we're able to help her in her time," Savage said.

The event is on Saturday, October 22, at 9 a.m. For more information, click here.