Check It Out with Chelsea: That NEPA Newfie

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — Anything-but-ordinary attire for an anything-but-ordinary dog — Oakley is a 4-year-old Newfoundland from Lackawanna County that spends her free time training overseas as a water rescue dog at the Italian School of Water Rescue Dogs in Italy.

"They are the number one organization in the world teaching these dogs on how to do lifesaving," explained George Abraham, Oakley's owner.

Only one other dog in the country besides Oakley can tout this kind of training that she uses as a volunteer lifeguard with her owners, George and Kate Abraham.

"We can patrol a beach, like out here on a lake or out on a boat," added George.

Or on a paddle board, a jet ski, or even a helicopter.

Over her years of training, Oakley has one rescue under her belt. Watch the story above to see Oakley's skills in action!