Check it Out with Chelsea: Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub takes us to a rehearsal for a big performance on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — After a four-year hiatus because of the pandemic, a fundraiser for an inclusive children's theatre returns to the Diamond City!

The Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre to benefit The KISS Theatre will be taking place Saturday, February 25th at the F.M. Kirby Center.

The fundraiser is modeled after the ABC dance competition show, Dancing with the Stars. In this version, ten local celebrities are paired with area performers to compete on stage in a one-night-only performance. Ticket sales, a silent auction, and voting for a couple for the 'People's Choice Award' raises money for the children's theatre.

Watch the video above to check out Chelsea's first rehearsal with her partner, Mike Walton, and their choreographer Mary Siejak.

If you want to attend the event you can learn how to purchase tickets by clicking here.

If you want to VOTE for Chelsea & Mike for the People's Choice Award through a donation to the theatre, click here.

With less than 6 days… I think Mike and I are going to need all the help we can get! 😅🤣😬 thoughts, prayers, and VOTES are appreciated! We’re currently in 2nd place for Peoples Choice Award! Help us reach 1st here: https://www.mightycause.com/story/3jocaf?fbclid=IwAR19vwJUYy9eHCi_rhb6WptYj68ECWJX0zUkOJ3LkpyI6gWPNAb1KRAWw70&mibextid=Zxz2cZ Posted by Chelsea Strub on Sunday, February 19, 2023