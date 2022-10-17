x
Luzerne County

Check it Out with Chelsea: Children's Career Fair

Can Chelsea inspire young minds to enter a career in broadcast journalism? Let's find out!

SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub spent an afternoon this summer at a Children's Career Fair hosted by the Outreach Center in Scranton. Equipped with a light, camera, microphone, and script, she tried to show children what it was like to be a broadcast journalist.  Watch to see how it went!

Featuring:

Darrion Norton of West Scranton

Lyric Woytach of Clarks Summit

Alaina Buchanan of Scranton 

Kiara Torres of Scranton

Eliza Hunt of Shavertown

Gio Gonzelez of Scranton

Mya Baltrusiatia of Scranton

Catalina Ortiz of Scranton

Autumn Finn of Scranton

Athena & Alexa Wendolowski of Scranton

and Cecilia Dively of Olyphant

Do you have an idea for 'Check it Out with Chelsea'? Send her an email at chelsea.strub@wnep.com!

