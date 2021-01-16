Changes made to Kingston's recycling program

The borough will no longer be accepting glass in curbside collection containers.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Some changes are coming to a recycling program in part of Luzerne County.

According to police in Kingston, the borough is making a change to its recycling program.

The changes go into effect on Monday, Feb. 1.

Officials say the change is due to picking up glass being more expensive than picking up other materials.

If you live in Kingston and still want to recycle your glass, you can drop it off free of charge at the Department of Public Works building on Church Street.