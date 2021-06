This was the third annual "Chance to Dance" event, a charitable dance performance.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Dancers from all over Northeastern Pennsylvania met in Pittston on Sunday evening for a special outdoor performance.

The annual "Chance to Dance" recital was held at the Slope Amphitheater behind the Pittston Memorial Library for the first time.

The groups of performers, ranging from 12 to 19-years-old, danced to Disney songs.