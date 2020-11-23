Chambers of commerce hope website boosts small businesses

With financial help through the CARES act, the chambers are working on an initiative to help small businesses this holiday season and beyond.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Four chambers of commerce in Luzerne County — Greater Wyoming Valley, Greater Pittston, Back Mountain, and Hazleton — have teamed up. With financial help through the CARES act, the chambers are working on an initiative to help small businesses this holiday season and beyond.

With fewer people working downtown because of the pandemic, less foot traffic passes by small businesses that line South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre and throughout Luzerne County, which ultimately means less profit.

"I think, honestly, the thing that we are hearing consistently from small business is just the challenges that they are experiencing trying to maintain the revenue that they're used to," said Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

To help small businesses that may not be able to afford advertising this holiday season, the four chambers of commerce in Luzerne County have teamed up to create the website: luzernecountylocal.org.

"Any business in this community from Luzerne County can submit a free listing, and basically tell us everything about how this community can support you during the holiday season, so you can upload information, photos, what you're doing to be safe, if people can do curbside pickup, delivery, online shopping — any way that we can help businesses to stay connected with the community is really our goal from this site," said Lindsay Griffin, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Folks with the chambers tell Newswatch 16 this website was made possible through federal funding given to the county through the CARES act.

"What we're really trying to do is focus on finding ways to help support our small businesses, help them be better seen, how people have better access to them. And if nothing else, let customers and consumers feel comfortable that it's safe to visit these small businesses," Mikitish said.

Chambers said the goal was to have the website ready for Small Business Saturday on November 28.

"You'll see us doing a lot of promotion for that, but we really wanted this not to just end with Small Business Saturday. We want this to be a continuous effort for this entire holiday season as well as into 2021, so we're excited to click, to continue this collaboration, and really help our businesses in any way we can. We know how critical it is," Griffin said.

"These are the businesses that have supported our sports teams and our kids or events, and everything that they've done for us over the years. It's really their calling in the favor, and it's time for us to help them," Mikitish added.