Chalk the walk shares kindness

WYOMING, Pa. — A fourth grader from Luzerne County has a colorful and thoughtful message. While 11-year-old Keeley Visneski has been home from Wyoming Area Elementary School during the coronavirus outbreak, her mom assigned her an art project to draw on the sidewalk.

Keeley wrote messages in her neighborhood in West Wyoming thanking doctors and remind people to be happy.



Soon thereafter, house after house on West Fifth Street joined in.



Now, the whole block in Luzerne County is covered in kindness.