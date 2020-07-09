Celebrating PA Trails Month

September is Pennsylvania Trails Month and some folks in Luzerne County enjoyed the holiday weekend outdoors.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — This holiday weekend, many took the opportunity to escape the normal confines of the pandemic and head out onto the hiking trails at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township.

"I've been at home, most of the time stuck at home, not really doing much. We live right by the airport so it's like really busy and to come here and it's just peaceful," said Dana Mackin of Avoca.

"What do we encounter, maybe a half dozen people today? So yes, it's nice," said Mike Ghantt of Hatboro, Pennsylvania. "You know, given what we're going through right now it's, it's a nice getaway where you can feel like you're not so isolated anymore."

"They are well marked and everything and they're always clean and everything. You know, it's like to get away from it all," added David Mackin of Avoca when asked about the trails at the park.

September is PA Trails Month, and people we spoke to out on these trails at Frances Slocum State Park tell Newswatch 16 they think it's very fitting.

"You're not as worried about overheating and it's nice, especially the leaf start changing and September," said Dana Mackin.

Frances Slocum State Park has 11 trails totaling more than 13 miles in all. Hikers say if you're looking to escape, this is the place to do it.

"Especially when you're coming into the park, it seems like everything suddenly gets quieter, and it's more peaceful," explained Dana Mackin.