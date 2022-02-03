Celebrating literacy with 'Read Across America'

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub and Photojournalist Michael Erat read to first graders at Heights Terrace Elementary in Hazleton.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some members of the Newswatch 16 team are helping students celebrate National Read Across America Day.

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub and Photojournalist Michael Erat were up early on Wednesday to read to first graders at Heights Terrace Elementary in Hazleton.

They read "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish," and "Green Eggs and Ham" while the kids ate green eggs and ham.

This was just one of many events happening to inspire children across America to read.