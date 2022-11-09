Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — National Hispanic Heritage Month starts next week and folks in Luzerne County got a head start on the celebrations.
People packed Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for the 2nd Annual Latin Festival hosted by radio station La Mega.
There was live music, food, and vendors.
Vendors say it's a good way to showcase Hispanic culture and Latin-owned businesses.
"I think the fact that it's a community event makes everything so much better. The crowd has been great, people have been getting here by the bunch by the hour. So it's good for, you know, for the event, and it's good for the businesses that are here," said Karina Chavez, Empanada King.
Hispanic Heritage Month starts every September 15th, the date which marks the anniversary of independence for several Latin American countries.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.