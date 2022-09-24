Celebrating Girls in Aviation Day

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how an international movement is inspiring the next generation of pilots.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The sky is the limit for girls in aviation.

"Whether it be a career, a hobby, a passion, you can learn about piloting, air traffic control, marshaling all different aspects of aviation," said Molly Van Scoy, President of NEPA Women in Aviation.

50 girls of all ages came out to Girls in Aviation Day at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort, getting up close and personal with planes thanks to the NEPA chapter of Women in Aviation.

"This is our second year doing Girls in Aviation Day, and I would have loved something like this when I was younger, so I am excited to see so many girls turning out and coming to the event, just having a good time," said Marina Miesko, Springbrook.

From getting behind the yoke to learning about traffic control, the day is an opportunity to explore. It's part of an international movement to get more girls involved in a male-driven field.

"Ever since I was three, I just really loved airplanes. It actually makes me happy that girls are fighting for what is right for them," said Grace Lespina, 8 years old.

"When you go to the airport, you often see the pilots who are piloting your aircraft to take you to your destination, and they are often male, which is the norm being about 95% of the pilot population are male. And we want to change that. We want to encourage and inspire the next generation of female aviators," said Van Scoy.

And the group is doing just that; 19-year-old Marina Miesko just got her pilot's license two weeks ago. She's a mentor through the NEPA chapter and hopes young girls pursue their passions even through a little turbulence.

"There are times when you feel like maybe you can't do this, but you just have to overcome all of the hurdles, and at the end of the day, when you actually get your license, it is by far the most amazing and rewarding thing I've ever done," said Miesko.

NEPA chapter of Women in Aviation currently has 40 members, and they're looking for more girls to get on board. For more information, click here.